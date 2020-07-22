Indiana Reports 763 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Wednesday

The state of Indiana reported 763 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 14 additional deaths attributed to the illness.

In all, 58,673 Indiana residents have tested positive for coronavirus, with 2,666 deaths attributed to the illness. A total of 654,413 tests have been performed, up from 644,805 the day before.

The state’s overall positivity rate over the past three days has hovered between 7.6% and 7.9%, the data shows.

According to hospitalization data provided by the state, more than 36% of the state’s intensive care unit beds remain available, with 13.5% being used by COVID patients.

Roughly 2.9% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients, with 82.1% of ventilators still available.