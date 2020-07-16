Indiana Reports 735 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 Additional Deaths on Thursday

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed 735 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with 10 additional deaths attributed to the virus on Thursday.

In total, 54,080 Indiana residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic began, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health. A total of 2,602 deaths have been reported during the pandemic, with 193 deaths considered “probable” COVID-19-related fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, health officials have reported an additional 9,026 test results, bringing the statewide total to 595,558.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased slightly for Hoosiers with nearly 32% of intensive care unit beds available in the state. Nearly 84% of ventilators are available in Indiana as of Thursday.

Starting this week, ISDH announced it will offer testing in the following counties:

Elkhart

Lake

Warrick

Brown

Henry

Kosciusko

Marshall

Ohio/Switzerland

Perry

Tippecanoe

Wells

In addition, a mobile testing option will be available in Gibson County, with coverage extending to Knox and Sullivan counties.

"Counties were selected based on their per capita case, testing and positivity rates, as well as the population of industry and agricultural workers and the current availability of local testing options," ISDH said Monday.