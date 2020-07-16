Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 735 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 Additional Deaths on Thursday

In total, 54,080 Indiana residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic began

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JUNE 27: A Healthcare worker administers a coronavirus (COVID-19) test to a driver at the coronavirus drive-in testing site at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot on June 27, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Several states, including Florida, are currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On June 26 Florida reached a new record high for single-day infections with nearly 9,000 new cases as the state opens after lockdown.   (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed 735 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with 10 additional deaths attributed to the virus on Thursday.

In total, 54,080 Indiana residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic began, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health. A total of 2,602 deaths have been reported during the pandemic, with 193 deaths considered “probable” COVID-19-related fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, health officials have reported an additional 9,026 test results, bringing the statewide total to 595,558.

Local

Target 26 mins ago

Target Joins List of Major Retailers Mandating Masks

Eddie Johnson 28 mins ago

Eddie Johnson Drove Impaired and Lied to the Public, Inspector General's Report Says

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased slightly for Hoosiers with nearly 32% of intensive care unit beds available in the state. Nearly 84% of ventilators are available in Indiana as of Thursday.

Starting this week, ISDH announced it will offer testing in the following counties:

  • Elkhart
  • Lake
  • Warrick
  • Brown
  • Henry
  • Kosciusko
  • Marshall
  • Ohio/Switzerland
  • Perry
  • Tippecanoe
  • Wells

In addition, a mobile testing option will be available in Gibson County, with coverage extending to Knox and Sullivan counties.

"Counties were selected based on their per capita case, testing and positivity rates, as well as the population of industry and agricultural workers and the current availability of local testing options," ISDH said Monday.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us