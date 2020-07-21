Indiana Reports 734 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 Additional Deaths Tuesday

The state of Indiana reported 734 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 20 additional deaths attributed to the illness.

The additional fatalities mark a sharp jump from the three reported Monday. It's also the highest single-day death toll in at least 24 days, according to the public health data.

In all, 57,916 Indiana residents have tested positive for coronavirus, with 2,652 deaths attributed to the illness. A total of 644,805 tests have been performed.

According to hospitalization data provided by the state, more than 36 percent of the state’s intensive care unit beds remain available, with 11.5 percent being used by COVID patients. Just 2.8 percent of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients, with 82.7 percent of ventilators still available.

The number comes just two days after the state nearly set a new record for biggest single-day increase in positive tests, with 927 cases reported Sunday. That number fell just short of the 946 reported on April 26.

Part of the reason behind the state's increasing numbers has been increased testing, though officials reported lower numbers this week compared to the weekend.

The state's health department reported 9,196 new tests Tuesday compared to 12,453 new test results being returned to state labs Sunday.