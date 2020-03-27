Indiana Reports 7 New COVID-19 Deaths, 336 New Cases

The state of Indiana reported seven additional deaths due to coronavirus Friday, bringing the state total to 24 as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in large numbers.

The deaths come as the Indiana State Department of Health reported 336 new cases of the virus. That brings the state total to 981, another large jump for Indiana.

Officials announced 170 new cases Thursday.

According to data released by state health officials Friday, Marion County had the most new cases, with 192 reported, while Lake County had 16 new cases and Allen, Decatur and Hamilton each had. 13. Across the state, 6,983 tests have been given, health officials said.

Indiana implemented a “stay-at-home” order this week, and state officials are warning that the spike in coronavirus cases is expected to continue.

“We’re still in the very early parts of this outbreak,” state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box told the Associated Press. “We will continue to see more cases.”

The state’s “stay-at-home” order will be in effect until at least April 6, and all non-essential businesses have been ordered to close by the governor’s office.