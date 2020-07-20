Indiana Reports 658 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Additional Deaths Monday

The state of Indiana reported another 658 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with three additional deaths attributed to the illness.

The number comes just one day after the state nearly set a new record for biggest single-day increase in positive tests, with 927 cases reported Sunday. That number fell just short of the 946 reported on April 26.

In all, 57,206 Indiana residents have tested positive for coronavirus, with 2,632 deaths attributed to the illness. A total of 635,660 tests have been performed.

According to hospitalization data provided by the state, more than 36 percent of the state’s intensive care unit beds remain available, with 10.6 percent being used by COVID patients. Just 2.9 percent of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients, with 82.6 percent of ventilators still available.

Part of the reason for the increasing number of tests has come from increased testing, though officials reported a much lower number Monday compared to recent days.

The state's health department reported 8,845 new tests Monday compared to 12,453 new test results being returned to state labs Sunday.