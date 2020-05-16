Indiana Reports 656 New Coronavirus Cases, More Than 6,000 New Test Results

Indiana officials are reporting more than 650 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, with more than 6,000 tests conducted over the last 24 hours.

According to officials, 656 new cases have been reported over the last 24 hours statewide. A total of 27,280 cases in total have been reported since the pandemic began, according to officials with the Indiana State Department of Health.

With Saturday’s additional deaths, Indiana officials say that 1,596 people have died due to COVID-19 related complications.

Officials have reported 6,006 new test results over the last 24 hours, with 171,358 total tests reported during the state’s response to the pandemic. A 15.9 percent positivity rate has been reported on those tests.

Intensive care unit and ventilator numbers in the state are also remaining steady. State officials say 39.6 percent of ICU beds in the state remain available, with 15.3 percent of beds currently in use by COVID-19 patients. More than 80 percent of the state’s ventilators are available, with 6.6 percent currently in use by coronavirus patients.