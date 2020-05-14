Indiana Reports 634 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Additional Deaths

Indiana officials reported 634 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 26,053 since the pandemic began.

The Indiana State Department of Health also reported 26 additional deaths, lifting the statewide total to 1,508. An additional 138 probable deaths were also reported based on clinical diagnosis in patients for whom no positive test was on record, officials said.

"Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms, but for which no positive test is on record," the state's health department said in a statement.

As of Thursday, 160,239 tests have been reported to the ISDH.

More businesses in portions of Indiana continued to progress through the state's reopening plan this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the phased reopening is aimed at getting Hoosiers "back on track by July 4."

Holcomb unveiled the region-by-region reopening plan on May 1, with most areas entering stage 2 of the plan on May 4. However, Marion and Lake Counties were unable to move to stage two until May 11, he said. Cass County can begin on May 18.

Indianapolis officials extended the city’s stay-at-home order through May 15, saying the state’s largest city was still experiencing too many COVID-19 cases to safely relax restrictions. Some other cities and counties around the state also have adopted rules responding to outbreaks in their communities.