Indiana Reports 630 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Indiana reported 630 new coronavirus cases Wednesday along with eight additional deaths related to the virus, according to the state's health department.

The new daily rise lifts the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began to 64,299. The additional deaths bring the total fatalities to 2,733, with another 199 "probable deaths."

In all, 724,238 tests have been performed, up from 716,809 the day before, keeping the state's positivity rate flat at 8.9%, according to the Indiana State Health Department.

Indiana's new statewide face mask mandate took effect Monday as the state joined many others in the attempt to slow the coronavirus spread.

The order applies to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business areas and at outdoor public spaces when sufficient distancing can’t be maintained.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said a renewed growth in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations necessitated the mask order. He said he did not want Indiana to have to follow other states and restore business restrictions that had been lifted in the past couple months.

Indiana’s attorney general believes the governor overstepped his authority in issuing the statewide face mask mandate and that only the Legislature can make violations a criminal offense.