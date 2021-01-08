Indiana Reports 6,199 New Cases of Coronavirus, 69 Additional Deaths Friday

Health officials in Indiana are reporting nearly 6,200 new cases of coronavirus on Friday along with 69 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 6,199 new cases have been confirmed by laboratory testing in the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the state’s total to 552,594 during the pandemic, according to officials.

The additional 69 deaths recorded Friday brought the state to 8,521 total coronavirus fatalities, with another 371 deaths currently classified as “probable COVID-19” fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 54,898 tests have been administered statewide to 14,583 Indiana residents, according to officials.

Over the last seven days, the positivity rate on all tests dropped slightly to 16.3%, while the rate for individuals tested in the last week rose to 28.1%. Both rates had been inching upward after a decline through most of December, according to the latest ISDH data.

On Friday, hospitalizations dropped to 2,769 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus. According to officials, 27.2% of the state’s ICU beds and 10.5% of ventilators currently in use by COVID-19 patients.