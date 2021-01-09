Indiana Reports 6,045 New Cases of Coronavirus, 75 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Indiana are reporting over 6,000 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 75 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 6,045 new cases have been confirmed by laboratory testing in the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the state’s total to 558,560 during the pandemic, according to officials.

The additional 75 deaths recorded Saturday brought the state to 8,521 total coronavirus fatalities, with another 371 deaths currently classified as “probable COVID-19” fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, a total of 56,287 tests have been administered statewide to 15,392 Indiana residents, according to officials.

Over the last seven days, the positivity rate on all tests risen back up to 16.4%, while the rate for individuals tested in the last week rose to 28.5%. Both rates had been inching upward after a decline through most of December, according to the latest ISDH data.

As of Friday night, hospitalizations dropped to 2,678 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus. According to officials, 27% of the state’s ICU beds and 10.7% of ventilators currently in use by COVID-19 patients.