Indiana Reports 584 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana officials reported 584 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, along with 15 additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 41,438 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, the death toll statewide now stands at 2,304.

An additional 187 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 10,701 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 384,722.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as nearly 82% of ventilators and nearly 37% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.