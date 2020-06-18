Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 584 New Cases of Coronavirus

A total of 41,438 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began

Toman prueba de coronavirus de un paciente en Washington, D.C. Foto archivo.
EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Indiana officials reported 584 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, along with 15 additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 41,438 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, the death toll statewide now stands at 2,304.

An additional 187 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

Local

phase 4 1 min ago

All 4 Regions in Illinois on Track to Enter Phase 4 Next Week, Pritzker Says

Illinois Supreme Court 22 mins ago

Illinois Supreme Court Ruling Affirms Chicago Police Misconduct Records Should Not Be Destroyed

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In the last 24 hours, 10,701 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 384,722.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as nearly 82% of ventilators and nearly 37% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us