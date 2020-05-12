Indiana Reports 566 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 New Deaths

Indiana officials reported 566 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 25,127 since the pandemic began.

The Indiana State Department of Health also reported 33 additional deaths, lifting the statewide total to 1,444. An additional 134 probable deaths were also reported based on clinical diagnosis in patients whom no positive test is on record.

"Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms, but for which no positive test is on record," the state's health department said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, 150,510 tests have been reported to ISDH, which is 3,822 since Monday.

Any easing of Indiana’s statewide stay-at-home order won’t limit the authority of city or county officials from imposing tighter restrictions in their attempts to slow the coronavirus, the governor said.

On Monday, a northwestern Indiana YMCA camp that's been a summer destination for generations of children has canceled its summer camps for the first time in its nearly 100-year history to protect young campers from the coronavirus pandemic.