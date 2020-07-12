Indiana Reports 560 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed 560 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with four additional deaths attributed to the virus.

In all, 51,612 Indiana residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic began, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health. A total of 2,567 deaths have been reported during the pandemic, with 193 deaths considered “probable” COVID-19-related fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, health officials have reported an additional 6,554 test results, bringing the statewide total to 564,647. The state’s current positivity rate is sitting at 9.1 percent.

According to the ISDH website, 83 of the new cases reported Sunday came from Elkhart County, which has reported a total of 3,618 cases since the pandemic began.

Marion County, which had exceeded 100 new cases each of the last two days, reported just 58 on Sunday, according to state data. Lake County, which set a new high watermark for single-day increase in cases on Saturday, reported 65 new cases Sunday, nearly 100 fewer than they had the previous day.