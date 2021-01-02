Indiana Reports 5,429 New Coronavirus Cases, 39 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials reported 5,429 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday along with 39 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

In all, 523,090 cases of the virus have been reported during the pandemic, along with 8,055 total deaths. An additional 355 fatalities are classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

In the last 24 hours, 39,639 new tests were performed on 11,755 patients in the state, according to officials. Since the pandemic began, Indiana has administered 5,769,273 tests to 2,660,696 individuals.

The statewide positivity rate jumped to 14.5% of all tests conducted, up from 14.3% the day before. The positivity rate for individuals increased to 24.8%, data shows.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 2,655 patients. Of the state’s ICU beds, 31% are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, while 12.2% of the state’s ventilators are in use by coronavirus patients.