Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 533 New Coronavirus Cases Monday

File photo of coronavirus tests.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Indiana health officials reported 533 new cases of coronavirus Monday, along with 11 additional deaths.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 40,430 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, the death toll statewide stands at 2,251.

An additional 182 deaths are being classified as "probable" coronavirus-related deaths.

Local

maggie daley park 39 mins ago

Maggie Daley Park Reopens Monday in Chicago

governor pritzker 1 hour ago

Red Cross Begins Testing Blood Donations for Coronavirus Antibodies

In the last 24 hours, 7,438 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing Indiana's total number of tests to 355,829.

Ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage continues to be low, as nearly 83% of ventilators and 41% of ICU beds statewide remain available.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indianaindiana coronaviruscoronavirus stats
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us