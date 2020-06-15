Indiana Reports 533 New Coronavirus Cases Monday

Indiana health officials reported 533 new cases of coronavirus Monday, along with 11 additional deaths.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 40,430 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, the death toll statewide stands at 2,251.

An additional 182 deaths are being classified as "probable" coronavirus-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 7,438 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing Indiana's total number of tests to 355,829.

Ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage continues to be low, as nearly 83% of ventilators and 41% of ICU beds statewide remain available.