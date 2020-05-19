Indiana Reports 481 New Coronavirus Cases, 57 Additional Deaths

The state of Indiana reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total number of cases closer to 30,000.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 481 new coronavirus cases and 57 additional deaths, far more than the 14 deaths reported a day earlier. the state also reported another 146 "probable deaths," or those with only a clinical diagnosis but no positive test on record.

Those figures brought the total number of confirmed cases in Indiana to 28,705, with 1,678 fatalities statewide since the pandemic began.

Overall, 189,330 tests have been conducted in the state, up from the 183,912 reported Monday.

More businesses in portions of Indiana continued to progress through the state's reopening plan this week.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Friday a five-stage roadmap aimed at “having Indiana back on track by July 4.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled the region-by-region reopening plan on May 1, with most areas entering stage 2 of the plan on May 4. However, Marion and Lake Counties were unable to move to stage two until May 11, he said. Cass County began on May 18.

