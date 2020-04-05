coronavirus in indiana

Indiana Reports 458 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 11 Additional Deaths

Gov. Eric Holcomb recently extended the state's "stay-at-home" order for two weeks because of the virus

Getty Images

NUTLEY, NJ – FEBRUARY 28: A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases. At least 53 countries have reported cases of infection. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

More than 4,400 people in Indiana have now tested positive for coronavirus after the state reported an additional 458 cases of the virus on Sunday.

Indiana officials also say that 11 additional deaths have been reported statewide, bringing the state’s total to 127 since the state’s first case of the virus was reported on March 6.

The number of new cases Sunday was actually down slightly from Saturday, when 523 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by state officials.

Nearly every county in Indiana has reported at least one positive test. Of the state’s 92 counties, 88 have reported positive tests, according to data released by the state’s department of public health.

According to the latest data, 20 percent of all cases reported in the state have been diagnosed in patients between the ages of 50 and 59.

Because of the virus, the state is currently under a “stay-at-home” order through April 20. The directive was originally set to expire on Monday, but Governor Eric Holcomb has extended the order as the number of cases statewide has continued to climb.

All Indiana schools will use digital learning from the remainder of the school year as a result of the virus.  

