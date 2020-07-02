Indiana Reports 453 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana officials reported 453 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, along with 13 additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 46,387 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Thursday, the death toll statewide stood at 2,469.

An additional 193 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 7,221 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 496,835.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as more than 83% of ventilators and more than 40% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.