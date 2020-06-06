Indiana Reports 442 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana officials reported 442 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, along with 32 additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 36,997 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Saturday, the death toll statewide now stands at 2,110.

An additional 182 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 6,000 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 297,530. The state is currently running a 12.4 percent positivity rating on tests, according to the data.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as 82.9 percent of ventilators statewide remain available. Just 4.4 percent of ventilators are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Nearly 50 percent of the state’s intensive care unit beds are being used by non-COVID patients, but 37.3 percent of the beds remain available, as just 13 percent are being used by coronavirus patients.