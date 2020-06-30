Indiana Reports 385 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana officials reported 385 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 16 additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 45,594 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, the death toll statewide stood at 2,448.

An additional 192 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 7,818 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 484,196.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as 83% of ventilators and more than 40% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.