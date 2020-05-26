Indiana Reports 373 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 Additional Deaths

The state of Indiana reported 373 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with 18 additional deaths related to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 373 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by laboratory test results over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the total number of illnesses in the state to 32,078 since the pandemic began.

The 18 new deaths brings the state’s total number of fatalities to 1,850, with another 154 deaths classified as “probable COVID-19 fatalities.”

A total of 4,498 new test results were returned over the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 230,749.

New medical data indicates that hospitals have 82% of ventilators and 41% of ICU beds currently available statewide.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Friday a five-stage roadmap aimed at “having Indiana back on track by July 4.”

A new trend emerging in the demographic breakdown of coronavirus cases has seen state residents between the ages of 40 and 49 become the most impacted group by the virus. A total of 17.2 percent of cases diagnosed in the state are in individuals between those ages, barely edging out residents between 50-59 and residents between 30-39.