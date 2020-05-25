Indiana Reports 354 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Additional Deaths

The state of Indiana reported more than 350 new coronavirus cases on Monday, along with eight additional deaths related to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 354 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by laboratory test results over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the total number of illnesses in the state to 31,715 since the pandemic began.

The eight new deaths brings the state’s total number of fatalities to 1,832, with another 152 deaths classified as “probable COVID-19 fatalities.”

A total of 5,450 new test results were returned over the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 226,251.

New medical data from the state indicates that hospitals still have plenty of available ventilators, with 81.8% of the devices currently available statewide. Only 5.5% of occupied ventilators are being used by COVID-19 patients, according to the data.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Friday a five-stage roadmap aimed at “having Indiana back on track by July 4.”

Intensive care beds are less available, with 44.7% percent currently occupied by non-COVID-19 patients. Of the state’s ICU beds, 40.9% are currently available, with 14.4% percent used by COVID-19 patients.

A new trend emerging in the demographic breakdown of coronavirus cases has seen state residents between the ages of 40 and 49 become the most impacted group by the virus. A total of 17.2 percent of cases diagnosed in the state are in individuals between those ages, barely edging out residents between 50-59 and residents between 30-39.