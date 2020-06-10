indiana coronavirus

Indiana Reports 339 New Cases of Coronavirus

There were also an additional 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, state health officials reported

File photo of coronavirus tests.
Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Indiana health officials reported 339 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with 15 additional deaths.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 38,337 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, the death toll statewide stands at 2,173.

An additional 182 deaths are being classified as "probable" coronavirus-related deaths.

Local

pullman district 2 mins ago

Chicago Brewery Listed for Sale on Craigslist for $2.5M

chicago protests 45 mins ago

Chicago-Area Protests: Teens Say Man Threatened Them in Naperville, Chicago Officer Relieved of Police Powers

In the last 24 hours, 4,704 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing Indiana's total number of tests to 315,390.

Ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage continues to be low, as nearly 83% of ventilators and 38% of ICU beds statewide remain available.

This article tagged under:

indiana coronavirusindiana state department of health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us