Indiana Reports 339 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana health officials reported 339 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with 15 additional deaths.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 38,337 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, the death toll statewide stands at 2,173.

An additional 182 deaths are being classified as "probable" coronavirus-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 4,704 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing Indiana's total number of tests to 315,390.

Ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage continues to be low, as nearly 83% of ventilators and 38% of ICU beds statewide remain available.