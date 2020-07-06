Indiana Reports 330 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Additional Deaths

Indiana health officials reported over 300 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, with five additional deaths confirmed by the state department of health.

According to figures released by Indiana State Department of Health, 330 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the last 24 hours via laboratory testing, bringing the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 48,331 since the pandemic began.

The five additional deaths reported on Monday bring the state’s death toll to 2,505 due to the coronavirus, with another 193 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Health officials in the state reported 4,912 test results returned to state labs Monday, conducted over the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s testing total to 526,592, with 9.2% of those tests coming back positive.

The rolling positivity rate, which bottomed out on June 19 at 4%, has been slowly rising since then, according to data provided by state health officials.

Hospitalization numbers have remained steady since mid-June, however, with 613 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals statewide.

COVID-19 patients are using just 9.5% of the state’s Intensive Care Unit beds, with 3% of the state’s ventilators currently in use by coronavirus patients.