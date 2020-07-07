Indiana Reports 314 New Cases of Coronavirus Tuesday

Indiana officials reported 314 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 19 additional deaths as the state continues its first week in "phase 4.5" of its reopening plan.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 48,626 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Tuesday, the death toll statewide stood at 2,524.

An additional 193 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 3,568 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 530,075.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as more than 83% of ventilators and more than 41% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.

The state moved to phase 4.5 over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, delaying plans to move to phase five and fully reopen. The governor’s initial reopening plan called for the total removal of the current 250-person limit on social gatherings and allowing restaurants, bars, nightclubs and recreation venues to operate at full capacity beginning Saturday, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said things will instead stay largely unchanged for the next two weeks due to an increase in hospitalizations over the last week and a "slight" uptick in the state's positivity rate.

He also cited the surge in cases reported in several states across the U.S.