Indiana Reports 312 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana officials reported 312 new cases of coronavirus Monday, along with five additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 45,228 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, the death toll statewide stood at 2,432.

An additional 192 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 5,984 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 470,535.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as nearly 84% of ventilators and more than 40% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.