Indiana Reports 331 New Cases of Coronavirus, 7 Additional Deaths

The state of Indiana reported 331 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 8,236 since the pandemic began.

Officials also reported seven additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 350 as a result of COVID-19 infections.

The state's health department revised Sunday's coronavirus figures, with 7,897 cases reported as of that date rather than 7,928 as previously reported.

The weekend marked a milestone for the state, as every county in Indiana reported at least one positive case of the virus. Benton and Pike counties reported their first positive tests, according to data provided by the state.

The area around Indianapolis has been the hardest hit by the virus, with Marion County reporting more cases than any other county statewide. Lake County in northwest Indiana has also been hit hard by the virus, with more than 750 cases of COVID-19 reported during the pandemic.

A stay-at-home order remains in effect in Indiana through April 20.