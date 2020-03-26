Indiana Reports 3 New COVID-19 Deaths, Bringing Total Fatalities in State to 17

The state of Indiana reported three additional deaths due to coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state total to 17 as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in large numbers.

The deaths come as the Indiana State Department of Health reported 170 new cases of the virus. That brings the state total to 645, another large jump for Indiana.

Officials announced 115 new cases Wednesday.

According to data released by state health officials, Marion County has the most new cases, with 67 reported, while Hamilton, Johnson and Lake Counties each had 12.

Indiana implemented a “stay-at-home” order this week, and state officials are warning that the spike in coronavirus cases is expected to continue.

“We’re still in the very early parts of this outbreak,” state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box told the Associated Press. “We will continue to see more cases.”

The state’s “stay-at-home” order will be in effect until at least April 6, and all non-essential businesses have been ordered to close by the governor’s office.