Indiana Reports 292 New Coronavirus Cases, 9 Additional Deaths

Indiana health officials nearly 300 new coronavirus cases Monday, along with 9 additional deaths related to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 292 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by laboratory test results over the past 24 hours. Those new cases bring the total number infected in the state to 34,830 since the virus began.

Monday was the lowest one-day count of new coronavirus cases in the state since March 30 and marked a five-straight-day decline in new cases.

The 9 new deaths brings the state's total number of fatalities to 1,976, with another 166 deaths classified as "probable COVID-19 fatalities."

A total of 4,350 new test results were returned over the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total number of tests to 265,896.

New medical data indicates that hospitals have nearly 84% of ventilators and 41% of ICU beds available statewide.