Indiana Reports 277 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana officials reported 277 new cases of coronavirus Monday, along with 13 additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 42,633 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Monday, the death toll statewide now stands at 2,363.

An additional 190 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 6,996 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 418,916.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as nearly 82% of ventilators and more than 38% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.