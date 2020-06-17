Indiana Reports 264 New Cases of Coronavirus

Indiana officials reported 264 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with 24 additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 41,013 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, the death toll statewide now stands at 2,289.

An additional 186 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 7,437 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 371,182.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as more than 81% of ventilators and more than 38% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.