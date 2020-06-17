Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 264 New Cases of Coronavirus

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 41,013 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began

Getty Images

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 12: A person gets a swab test for coronavirus at a free pop-up testing location, for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, in Boston’s Roxbury on June 10, 2020. This community testing initiative available Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11 at Washington Park Mall’s parking lot from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will be open to everyone on a walk-in or appointment basis. Boston residents who have recently participated in large gatherings, including the recent protests, are strongly encouraged to get tested to limit the further spread of COVID-19. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Indiana officials reported 264 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with 24 additional deaths statewide.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 41,013 residents have now contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began. As of Wednesday, the death toll statewide now stands at 2,289.

An additional 186 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19-related deaths.

Local

Target 38 mins ago

Target Raising Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour, Giving Employees $200 Bonus

Chicago Police 43 mins ago

Watch: Chicago City Council to Discuss Proposal to Remove Police From Public Schools

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In the last 24 hours, nearly 7,437 tests were returned by labs across the state, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 371,182.

Ventilator usage continues to be low, as more than 81% of ventilators and more than 38% of intensive care unit beds statewide remain available.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us