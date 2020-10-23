Indiana Reports 2,519 New Coronavirus Cases, 27 Additional Deaths

Indiana health officials on Friday reported 2,519 new cases of coronavirus and 27 additional deaths related to the virus as the statewide rolling positivity rate held steady.

Those figures brought totals to 157,713 confirmed cases and 3,858 deaths statewide, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, 31,338 tests were administered, state health officials said, down from the record set the previous day of more than 36,000 tests conducted.

More than 2.6 million tests have been administered in all, with 1,605,596 individual residents receiving tests during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests was again 6.9% on Friday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The positivity rate for individuals who took tests and received positive results in the last week, however, increased again from 12.9% to 13%

The state says that 20.2% of its intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 5.4% of the state’s ventilators are being used to treat those patients. Both numbers mark an increase from one day earlier.