Indiana Reports 1,832 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-Day Case Count Since Pandemic Began

Health officials in Indiana reported a record 1,832 new cases of coronavirus Friday, along with 19 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Friday's new cases bring the statewide total to 131,493 total cases since the pandemic began, with 3,534 total fatalities related to COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 30,787 total tests were administered to 12,323 Indiana residents. Over the last seven days, the state’s positivity rate has risen, currently sitting at 5.1% on all tests and 9.3% on individuals tested during that time.

A total of 1,463,436 individuals have been tested, with 2,276,846 total tests administered during the pandemic.

As of Friday, state officials reported 16.1% of Indiana's intensive care unit beds were in use by coronavirus patients, while 30.3% were available.

Ventilator use remained low with just 4% of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients and 78.8% available statewide.

Chicago health officials on Tuesday issued a warning that Indiana has surpassed the threshold for inclusion on the city's coronavirus travel order and will be added to the list next week if the state cannot bring down its daily average number of cases.

Indiana was not added this week to "allow residents enough time to plan travel to this border state," the city said.