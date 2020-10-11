Indiana Reports 1,579 New Cases of Coronavirus, 7 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana reported 1,579 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, along with seven additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday's new cases bring the statewide total to 134,981 total cases since the pandemic began, with 3,562 total fatalities related to COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 29,720 total tests were administered to 11,713 Indiana residents. Over the last seven days, the state’s positivity rate has remained at 5.2% on all tests and 9.3% on individuals tested during that time.

A total of 1,486,182 individuals have been tested, with 2,336,228 total tests administered during the pandemic.

As of Sunday, state officials reported 15.6% of Indiana's intensive care unit beds were in use by coronavirus patients, while 34.4% were available.

Ventilator use rose slightly to 4.1% of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients and 78.3% available statewide.

Chicago health officials on Tuesday issued a warning that Indiana has surpassed the threshold for inclusion on the city's coronavirus travel order and will be added to the list next week if the state cannot bring down its daily average number of cases.

Indiana was not added last week to "allow residents enough time to plan travel to this border state," the city said. City officials are expected to update the travel list Oct. 13.