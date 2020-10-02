Indiana Reports 1,495 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Additional Deaths Friday

Indiana health officials reported 1,495 new cases of coronavirus and 13 additional deaths statewide Friday.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, new metrics Friday brought state totals to 122,640 cases and 3,429 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The state administered 27,273 new tests to 10,972 new individuals, according to ISDH data. In the last seven days, 4.4% of tests have come back positive in the state of Indiana, with 7.5% of individual residents receiving positive test results.

Since the pandemic began, 1,398,522 individuals have been tested for the virus in Indiana, with more than 2 million tests administered since February.

As of Friday, state officials reported 13.1% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds were in use by coronavirus patients, while 53.5% were in use by non-COVID patients.

Ventilator use remained low, with just 3.5% of ventilators in use by coronavirus patients in the state and 79.9% of ventilators available in the state.