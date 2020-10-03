Indiana Reports 1,429 New Cases of Coronavirus, 13 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Indiana have reported 1,429 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, along with 13 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Saturday’s new cases bring the statewide total to 124,059 total cases since the pandemic began, with 3,442 total fatalities related to COVID-19.

Saturday marks the second consecutive day with more than 1,400 new cases of the virus reported, with officials confirming 1,489 new cases on Friday.

That mark is a new single-day high for the state, which last week implemented Phase Five of its phased reopening plan, eliminating most restrictions on occupancy, crowd size and businesses.

In the last 24 hours, 26,111 total tests were administered to 10,193 Indiana residents. Over the last seven days, the state’s positivity rate has remained low, currently sitting at 4.4% on all tests and 7.7% on individuals tested during that time.

A total of 1.4 million individuals have been tested, with 2.14 million total tests administered during the pandemic.

Brown County in southern Indiana has been flagged by health officials as a potential COVID-19 trouble spot, as the county is reporting lower-than-normal testing figures. In the southwest corner of the state, Vanderburgh County has also been flagged by officials.

Nearby Warrick County, also on the Kentucky border, was flagged due to a spike in cases attributed to congregate settings. Spencer County was flagged for similar reasons, according to a map published by the ISDH.