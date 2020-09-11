Indiana Reports 1,282 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-Day Total to Date

Indiana health officials reported 1,282 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest one-day count reported in the state since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, 10 more deaths were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health. Although unconfirmed, the single-day high in cases could potentially be attributed to the rising number of new cases at college campuses as students return for the fall semester.

Another reason may be explained, in part, by a news release issued by ISDH, which said the state is now adding test results from a new laboratory. But that only accounted for 200+ new cases on Friday, according to the news release.

In all, 103,505 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,196 total fatalities attributed to the disease. Another 224 deaths have been classified as "probable" COVID-19 fatalities.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 19,081 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with 34,323 total tests administered to those patients.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests rose slightly to 5.1% on Friday, but among unique individuals tested, that figure dropped to 6.5%, health officials said.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 37.4% of those beds available statewide, and 81.3% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.