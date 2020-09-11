Indiana Reports 1,282 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 Additional Deaths Friday

Indiana health officials reported 1,282 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths attributed to the virus Friday.

In all, 103,505 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,196 total fatalities attributed to the disease. Another 224 deaths have been classified as "probable" COVID-19 fatalities.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 19,081 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with 34,323 total tests administered to those patients.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests rose slightly to 5.1% on Friday, but among unique individuals tested, that figure dropped to 6.5%, health officials said.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 37.4% of those beds available statewide, and 81.3% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.