Indiana Reports 1,172 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana reported 1,172 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, along with 14 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the statewide total to 139,269 total cases since the pandemic began, with 3,609 total fatalities related to COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 19,139 total tests were administered to 7,451 Indiana residents. Over the last seven days, the state’s positivity held steady at 5.3% on all tests, but rose to 9.6% on individuals tested during that time.

A total of 1,511,060 individuals have been tested, with 2,395,566 total tests administered during the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, state officials reported 17.8% of Indiana's intensive care unit beds were in use by coronavirus patients, while 31.7% were available.

Ventilator use rose slightly to 4.3% of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients and 77.9% available statewide.

The numbers come one day after Indiana was added to Chicago's travel order, requiring a quarantine for anyone coming to the city from the state, with few exceptions.

The state was not added last week to "allow residents enough time to plan travel to this border state," the city said.

Already, Indiana has a higher positivity rate than any of its adjacent states.

Indiana on Monday broke its own record for average daily new coronavirus cases for the 11th day in a row.

As of that time, the state was averaging more than 1,600 new cases of coronavirus per day, more than twice its average during the May "peak."

At the same time, the daily new case rate per 100,000 residents on Monday sat at 22.4, well above the threshold needed to be added to Chicago's travel order, which would require travelers visiting and returning to the city from Indiana to quarantine for 14 days. Currently, states with a rate of 15 or higher are added to Chicago's list.