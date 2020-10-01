Indiana Reports 1,171 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Additional Deaths Thursday

Indiana health officials reported 1,171 new cases of coronavirus and 13 additional deaths statewide Thursday.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, new metrics Thursday brought state totals to 121,176 cases and 3,418 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The state administered 21,194 new tests to 8,483 new individuals, according to ISDH data. In the last seven days, 4.3% of tests have come back positive in the state of Indiana, with 7.3% of individual residents receiving positive test results.

Since the pandemic began, 1,387,731 individuals have been tested for the virus in Indiana, with more than 2 million tests administered since February.

As of Thursday, state officials reported 11.9% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds were in use by coronavirus patients, while 50.1% were in use by non-COVID patients.

Ventilator use remained low, with just 3.5% of ventilators in use by coronavirus patients in the state and nearly 80% of ventilators available in the state.