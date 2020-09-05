Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 1,085 New Cases of Coronavirus, 11 Additional Deaths Saturday

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed an additional 1,085 cases of coronavirus Saturday, along with 11 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 12,400 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with more than 21,467 total tests administered to those patients.

In all, 98,961 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,138 total fatalities attributed to the disease.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests rose slightly to 5.6% on Saturday, and among unique individuals tested, that figure also rose at 7.5%, health officials said.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 39.2% of those beds available statewide, and 82% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.

