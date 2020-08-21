Indiana Reports 1,050 New Cases of Coronavirus, 13 Additional Deaths Friday

Health officials in Indiana say 1,050 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed statewide over the last 24 hours, as well as 13 additional deaths.

According to newly released data from the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday, a total of 84,317 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, 12,961 individuals have been tested for the virus. Those numbers bring the statewide total to 958,432 residents tested during the pandemic.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate sits at 7.5%, Indiana health officials say, while the state's total positivity rate for individuals tested since the pandemic began is 8.8%.

Friday's 13 additional deaths bring the state’s total number of fatalities related to the virus to 2,992, with an additional 216 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Hospitalization rates improved just slightly Friday, with nearly 37% of ICU beds currently available, up from 34.2% the day before, and 82% of ventilators currently available, up a percentage point as well.

The state is also hosting four free testing sites through Saturday. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Goshen:

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:

Lafayette Elementary School

856 E. Sibley St.

Marion:

Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds

1403 IN-18