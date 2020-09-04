Indiana Reports 1,044 New Cases of Coronavirus, 17 Additional Deaths Friday

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed an additional 1,044 cases of coronavirus Friday, along with 17 additional deaths attributed to the virus, up from four deaths reported the previous day.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 14,503 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with more than 22,843 total tests administered to those patients.

In all, 97,884 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,127 total fatalities attributed to the disease. Another 223 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests dipped slightly to 5.5% on Friday, and among unique individuals tested, that figure remained steady at 7.4%, health officials said.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 39.6% of those beds available statewide, and 82.3% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.