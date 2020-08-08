Indiana Reports 1,031 New Coronavirus Cases, 13 Additional Deaths Saturday

For the third consecutive day, Indiana reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus, as 1,031 additional positive test results were reported by officials on Saturday.

Officials also say that 13 additional deaths were reported statewide over the last 24 hours.

In all, 73,287 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state of Indiana, with 2,834 deaths attributed to the virus.

Over the last 24 hours, 11,402 individuals have been tested for coronavirus statewide, bringing the total number of individuals tested to 828,466 during the pandemic. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 7.5% positivity rate on tests, according to figures from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Case numbers are still on the rise in Marion County, home to the state capital of Indianapolis. In the last 24 hours alone, 200 new cases have been confirmed, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since early May.

Lake County, Elkhart County and Allen County have continued to be hit hard by the virus, with Lake and Elkhart counties reporting an 8.1% positivity rate over the last seven days. Allen County has reported an 11.9% positivity rate during that time.

As of midnight, 960 individuals remain hospitalized due to the virus, according to state health officials.