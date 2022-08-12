Indiana, Purdue Universities Plan Indianapolis Campus Split

Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced plans Friday to split up control of the Indianapolis campus that the schools have shared for more than 50 years.

The academic division is set to take effect in 2024, with IU continuing to operate much of the 27,000-student campus and programs in areas including business, science, law, nursing and liberal arts.

Purdue said it will control engineering, computer science and technology programs, with an aim to increase their enrollments and coordinate them more with the main Purdue campus in West Lafayette.

New names will be chosen for the campus now known as Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, or IUPUI.

University officials said the changes will allow IU and Purdue to highlight and grow their academic programs and research presence in the state’s largest city.

The universities had a similar shared campus in Fort Wayne that split up in 2018. Purdue Fort Wayne now provides most of its academic degrees, with IU largely overseeing health sciences programs.