Indiana Providing Rental Assistance During Virus Outbreak

Indiana’s Rental Assistance Portal is accepting applications for a program that provides eligible renters with up to six months in rental assistance to help cover past due and ongoing monthly payments.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority has dedicated $15 million in federal Housing and Urban Development funding to help individuals and families who are at a high risk of being homeless. The goal is to keep Hoosiers in stable housing so they may move through the coronavirus pandemic without further disruption.

More information, including the steps for tenants to apply both online and over the phone, can be found on the top banner of the www.indianahousingnow.org website.

Indiana on Sunday reported 1,629 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths. Overall, there have been 147,582 cases in Indiana since the pandemic began and 3,704 deaths from the disease, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

