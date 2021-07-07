Indiana Police Officer Killed in Shooting, Officials Say

A police officer from Terre Haute, Indiana died Wednesday after a shooting at a federal building, officials said.
According to WTHI-TV, the shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Building near the Vigo County Courthouse.
Police have not released the identify of the officer nor of a suspect as of late Wednesday afternoon.
As of 4 p.m., police confirmed to the news station that a suspect was in surgery at Regional Hospital on the city's south side.
Terre Haute Police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said in a tweet that they "will release more information as the case allows."
