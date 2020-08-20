Indiana Officials Report 955 New Cases of Coronavirus, 11 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana say 955 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed statewide over the last 24 hours, with 11 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to newly released data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 83,277 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Over the last 24 hours, 11,613 individuals have been tested for the virus, well above the 5,983 reported one day earlier. Those numbers bring the statewide total to 945,471 residents tested during the pandemic.

Those totals also bring the state’s 7-day positivity rate down from 7.7% to 7.6%, while the overall positivity rate on tests conducted during the pandemic remained at 8.8%.

Thursday's 11 additional deaths brings the state’s total number of fatalities related to the virus to 2,979, with an additional 212 deaths classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Hospitalization rates are remaining fairly steady, with 34.2% of ICU beds currently available and 81% of ventilators currently available in the event of a surge in coronavirus patients.

The state is also hosting four free testing sites through Saturday. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Goshen:

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:

Lafayette Elementary School

856 E. Sibley St.

Marion:

Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds

1403 IN-18