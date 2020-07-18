Indiana Officials Report 855 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Additional Deaths

Indiana reported more than 850 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 17 additional deaths related to the illness.

The 855 new cases confirmed by authorities Saturday marks the second-highest single-day total in the state since the pandemic began, falling short of the high set in late April.

The newly confirmed cases are part of a trend of increasing case counts, with more tests being returned to state laboratories. In fact, nearly 10,000 new tests were returned to labs over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 614,455.

Overall, the state is now sitting at a 9.1 percent positivity rate during the pandemic, but after a sharp upward trend in that rate in recent weeks, the numbers have begun to drop, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Several areas of the state are driving the new case numbers, including Lake County, which reported more than 100 new cases over the last 24 hours. Marion County, which was one of the first hotspots reported in the state when the pandemic began, also has seen its coronavirus numbers rising again in recent weeks, with 125 new cases reported on Saturday alone.

Downstate Vanderburgh County, which sits on the Ohio River, has also seen a dramatic increase in cases in recent weeks.

The news comes as Indiana officials debate whether to move the state forward in Phase Five of the reopening plan. Originally Indiana was supposed to move to that phase earlier this month, but the decision has now been delayed twice, with all counties except for Elkhart County remaining in Phase 4.5 until at least July 31.