Indiana Officials Report 652 New Coronavirus Cases, 9 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported more than 650 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with nine additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, 652 new cases of the virus were diagnosed after tests were performed on 6,977 new individuals in the last day. A total of 16,368 test results were returned to state labs in that time.

In all, 112,626 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state of Indiana since the pandemic began.

Tuesday's nine additional fatalities bring the state’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 3,295.

Over the last seven days, the state’s total positivity rate on all tests dropped to 4% from 4.1% the previous day. The positivity rate for individuals tested for the virus, however, was 6.6%, according to officials.

In all, 1,898,563 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic, with more than 1.3 million individuals tested as of Tuesday.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on a slow decline in Indiana, with 45.4% of ICU beds and 82.4% of ventilators still available.

